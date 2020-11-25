Home Decor Market Estimated to Reach $838.63 Billion by 2027: AMR

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home décor market generated $616.62billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $838.63billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in consumer preference for eco-friendly products and rise in disposable income of consumers in developed as well as emerging nations drive the growth of the global home decor market.However,fluctuating price of raw materials restrain the market growth. Furthermore, change in lifestyle of the consumers and rise in demand for unique and trending furniture are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Home decor manufacturers across the globe have halted their production due to disrupted supply of raw materials such as wood and metals (steel and aluminum)with restrictions on logistic mobility amid the lockdown.

The demand for home decor is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic as large number of employees have been working from home and require office setups.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the buying behavior of consumers has been changed and they now perfer buying the home decor products using e-commerce platforms instead of physicals ores.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global home decor market based on product type, distribution channel, price, income group, and region.

Based on product type, the floor coverings segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segments expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting fornearlyone-third of the total market sharing 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEAis expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Forbo International SA, Inter IKEA Group, Mannington Mills, Inc., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Herman Miller, Inc.,Duresta Upholstery Ltd, and Kimball International.