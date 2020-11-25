Digital Fault Recorder – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market is expected to reach $657.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Fault Recorder Market include Yokogawa, Thermax Limited, Spirax Sarco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Qualitrol, Prosoft Systems, Patterson-Kelley, Logiclab, Honeywell, HBX Control Systems Inc, Emerson, Cleaver-Brooks, Burnham Commercial, Ametek and ABB.

Some of the factors such as increasing need for reliable power supply system and rising demand for digital substations are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high initial investment is hampering the market growth.

Digital fault recorder or DFR is an intelligent electronic device (IED). This device records information about disturbances in power systems. The digital fault recorders can store data in a digitized form based on certain conditions in the power systems. Some of the various types of data recorded by digital fault recorders include voltage, frequency, harmonics, etc.

Based on the station, the automated segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in demand for retrofitting the conventional substations to upgrade the aging infrastructure. This segment enables to remotely monitor, control, and coordinate the transmission and distribution components installed in the substation.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in government investments to advance power grid infrastructure in order to maximize the reliability of power systems. India is rapidly increasing in the digital fault recorder (DFR) market in Asia Pacific due to the rise in demand for power grid infrastructure in the country.

Voltages Covered:

• Less Than 66 kV

• 66–220 kV

• Above 220 kV

Stations Covered:

• Automated

• Non-Automated

Installations Covered:

• Transmission

• Generation

• Distribution

Types Covered:

• Multifunctional DFR

• Dedicated DFR

Applications Covered:

• Small Sized Substations

• Medium Sized Substations

• Large Substation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

