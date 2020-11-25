Water Softeners Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Water Softeners’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are 3M (United States),A.O. Smith Water Technologies (United States),BWT Aktiengesellschaft (Austria),Culligan International Company (United States),EcoWater Systems LLC (United States),Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (United States),Feedwater Limited (United Kingdom),Fleck Systems (United States),Harvey Water Softeners Limited (United Kingdom),Kinetico Incorp. (United Kingdom),Marlo Incorp. (United States),Monarch Water Limited (United Kingdom),Pelican Water Systems (United States),Qingdao Haier Co., Limited (China),Watts Water Technologies Inc., (United States),Evoqua Water Technologies (United States),Whirlpool Corp. (United States)

What isWater Softeners Market?

The intensifying demand for soft water owing to industrialization, Rapid urbanization and an increasing amount of hard water leading to surging demand for water softener equipment in residential areas is expected to boost the Global Water Softener market in the forecast period. Water Softener is a filtration unit which is used for conversion of hard water to soft water by removing excess calcium and magnesium present in the water. The processes involved in the filtration process are ion exchange, distillation and reverse osmosis. The market is based out on the areas where there is a presence of hard water. Water softener in the home reduces greenhouse gases and chlorine content, also removes odour with good efficiency is anticipated to boost the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Salt Based Water Softeners, Salt Free Water Softeners), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Capacity (32,000, 40,000, 64,000, 80,000, 96,000, 110,000, 120,000, 210,000, 300,000, 450,000, 600,000, 900,000, >1,200,000), Industrial Applications (Food processing units, Textile, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Refineries, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction of smart water softeners by key manufacturers.

New product innovations and increasing demand for safe water in residential buildings.

Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness over ill effects of hard water usage

Usage of IoT in developing countries for water softener market

Rising investment in Research and Development of water softener technology resulting in more efficient and less resource consuming water softeners

Challenges that Market May Face:

The threat of using soft water softener systems on the environment is posing a challenge for this market.

Alternatives used for softening water like chemical filters

Installation cost of water softener system.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market appears to be consolidated and competitive with few Manufacturers who are developing technologically advanced softening systems which help to reduce wastage. The players are investing on product design, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts. Increased consumption of soft water has encouraged seller to invest in R and D of the water softener products.

