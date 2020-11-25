DevSecOps Market: In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “DevSecOps Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Increasing number of security breaches is a key factor driving the growth of the global DevSecOps market. In addition, growing emphasis on highly secure applications’ delivery and increasing focus on security and compliance are some of the other key factors supporting the market growth.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/devsecops-market/report-sample

Growing concern toward data security is one of the key factors supporting the growth of the DevSecOps market, across the globe. According to a study by NortonLifeLock Inc., in 2019, the number of reported breaches in the first half of 2019 increased by 54%, as compared to the first half of 2018. The most fateful consequence of a data breach is the financial loss incurred.

As per the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation’s Cost of Data Breach Report 2019, the average cost of a single data breach increased from $3.6 million in 2018 to $3.92 million in 2019, globally. Additionally, it also hampers the reputation of a company as it creates a negative impact on customers. With the presence of a large number of players, the DevSecOps market is highly competitive in nature.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=devsecops-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the DevSecOps market