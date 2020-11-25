Digital Vault Market Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The business of an enterprise largely depends on keeping critical data safe. With the rapid digitization, almost all the data an organization deals with is available in a digital form, and the fact that cyber crimes are increasing every day is putting all this data at risk. Before digitization, documents of critical and important nature were usually stored in a vault and only one person or a selected few had access to such documents.

However, the situation has changed drastically these days and important documents cannot be kept safe in the same way. That being said, an approach similar to a physical vault can be adopted for minimizing the risk of data getting breached, which is why the concept of a digital vault is gaining traction swiftly across businesses.

Digital vaults basically help organizations or an individual to store their digital credentials, so that passwords and any kind of data really are not vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The platform makes use of access control and encryption solutions for keeping the data safe from fraudsters and further offers customizable dashboards for real-time tracking and safeguarding repositories.

