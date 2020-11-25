Unified Communication Market – In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) in communications systems is one of the major factors fuelling the surge in the demand for unified communication solutions across the globe. Owing to the emergence of IoT, businesses are rapidly incorporating advanced analytical tools in devices and this is playing a major role in the creation of an autonomous work environment.

The rapid technological advancements lead to the expansion of the product portfolio of the mobile unified communication infrastructure vendors offering SIP apps and third-party Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) services. The other major factors propelling the demand for unified communication solutions and services are the increasing smartphone penetration and extensive utilization of IP phones for enabling efficient enterprise communication across the world.

The IP phones act as multimedia endpoints in order to introduce numerous system features such as video communication, synchronous communication, and voice communication, which boost the adoption of unified communications throughout the world. Out of these, the IT & telecom industry is predicted to record the fastest growth in the adoption of unified communication technologies during the forecast period.

