Acne Vulgaris Competitive Analysis, Emerging Therapies and Key Pharma Players Involved by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Report

Acne vulgaris is a common chronic skin disease involving blockage and/or inflammation of pilosebaceous units (hair follicles and their accompanying sebaceous gland). Acne can present as noninflammatory lesions, inflammatory lesions, or a mixture of both, affecting mostly the face but also the back and chest. AV appears during early puberty when androgenic stimulation triggers excessive production of sebum and abnormal follicular keratinization, colonization by a Gram-positive bacterium (Propionibacterium acnes) and local inflammation.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acne Vulgaris market. A detailed picture of the Acne Vulgaris pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Acne Vulgaris treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Acne Vulgaris commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Acne Vulgaris pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Acne Vulgaris collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Emerging therapies:

  • TWIN: Sol-Gel Technologies
  • SIRS-T: Sol-Gel Technologies
  • CB-06-01: Cassiopea SpA

Table of contents:

  1. Report Introduction
  2. Acne Vulgaris
  3. Acne Vulgaris Current Treatment Patterns
  4. Acne Vulgaris – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
  5. Therapeutic Assessment
  6. Acne Vulgaris Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
  7. Acne Vulgaris Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
  8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
  9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
  10. Inactive Products
  11. Dormant Products
  12. Acne Vulgaris Discontinued Products
  13. Acne Vulgaris Product Profiles
  14. Acne Vulgaris Key Companies
  15. Acne Vulgaris Key Products
  16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
  17. Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs
  18. Acne Vulgaris Future Perspectives
  19. Acne Vulgaris Analyst Review
  20. Appendix
  21. Report Methodology

