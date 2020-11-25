North American Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2026

North American actinic keratosis treatment market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising FDA approval of treatment options for actinic keratosis is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market. Cumulative sun exposure is the single most important cause of actinic keratosis. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, it is estimated that more than 40 million Americans develop actinic keratoses each year in the US. The high prevalence of actinic keratosis in the region creates a huge demand for therapies and medications for its treatment.

Looking towards the rising demand for actinic keratosis treatments several players are launching new Actinic Keratosis Treatments in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Almirall, S.A. had announced that the US FDA has completed its filing review and determined that the New Drug Application (NDA) for tirbanibulin, also known as ALM147891, for the treatment of actinic keratosis is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. The FDA’s acceptance for filing of the NDA of tirbanibulin, following the acceptance for filing by the EMA, demonstrates a significant step towards its approval both in the US and Europe.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type, End-User

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., Stanford Chemicals Company, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., and so on.

North American Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Segment

By Type

Medication

Therapy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Oncology Centers

Dermatology Clinics

United States

Canada

