Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Insights 2030 | Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Analysis 2030 | DelveInsight

Acne vulgaris (AV) is a common chronic skin disease involving blockage and/or inflammation of pilosebaceous units (hair follicles and their accompanying sebaceous gland). Acne can present as noninflammatory lesions, inflammatory lesions, or a mixture of both, affecting mostly the face but also the back and chest. AV appears during early puberty when androgenic stimulation triggers excessive production of sebum and abnormal follicular keratinization, colonization by a Gram-positive bacterium (Propionibacterium acnes) and local inflammation.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acne Vulgaris epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acne Vulgaris epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Acne Vulgaris epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Acne Vulgaris epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Key facts of the report

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2013, Acne Vulgaris affects ~85% of young adults aged 12–25 years. Acne consistently represents the top three most prevalent skin conditions in the general population, as found in large studies within the UK, France, and the USA.

