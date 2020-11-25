Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market – Overview

Pulmonary fibrosis is a type of interstitial lung disorder. In this disease, the lung tissues are scarred and that leads to the reduction of oxygen exchange area of the lungs. Currently the root cause of the disease is still unknown. The medical science has put the disease into a non-reversible disease category and it has no permanent cure. However, with a proper pulmonary fibrosis treatment methods or drugs, the management of disease can last up to 2 to 5 years.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable developments in the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market are listed down below:

In 2014, apart from the conventional off-label corticosteroid treatment methods, drugs from different companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals’ Ofev and Genentech Inc.’s Esbriet received approval for commercialization from the US FDA.

In August 2019, EmphyCorp Inc. announced that the company has applied for the FDA approval for the NDA marketing of its non-steroidal nasal spray. This spray is used in the treatment of Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD) that includes cystic fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis.

In 2017, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health grant announced that it has awarded a grant of more than US$2.1 million to the researchers of the Weill Cornell Medicine for a period of four years to determine the mechanism of scarring of lung tissues.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that have a positive influence over the development of the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market. One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global market has been the quick approval of novel drugs in the market. With the advances in technology and in the medical sciences, new and breakthrough therapies are now available in the market. This has also played a crucial role in the development of the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the market has been the growing incidences of pulmonary fibrosis has encouraged several medical and research institutes to undertake the studies to understand the root cause. This has led to the development of several new drugs and improve the diagnosis rate of the diseases. Naturally, it has helped in the development of the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is divided into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Currently, the pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is dominated by the North America region. The region is expected to continue to act as a strong contributor over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the North America pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is primarily attributed to the consistently increasing number of patients.

The incidences or the cases of people suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma is growing at high rate in the region. With such a large patient base, the pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is expected to flourish more in the region. In addition to this, growing health awareness coupled with rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure is also helping to drive the growth of the pulmonary fibrosis treatment market in North America.

On the other hand, the Europe market is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR during the course of the projection period. With significant growth in the research and development activities followed by government grants to encourage more such studies, the pulmonary fibrosis treatment market in the region is expected to achieve promising growth.

