RFID Blood Monitoring System Market to Flourish with an Impressive Cagr During 2020-2025

Radio frequency identification (RFID) is a state-of-the-art technology that uses electromagnetic fields for wireless transfer of information. In recent years, RFID technology has gained traction in the healthcare industry, mainly due to high consideration for patient safety and medical equipment management.

The global RFID Blood Monitoring System market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Biolog-ID

Mediware Information System

Honeywell

Nordic ID

TAGSY RFID

Zebra Technologies Wave Mark

Log Tag

Terso Solutions

RFID Group

Solstice Medical

Stanley Innerspace

Logi Tag and Mobile Aspects

Magellan Technologies

SATO Vicinity

Segment by Type

Systems

Tags

Market Segment by Application

Blood Banks