Laser Therapy Devices Market Share, Status and Prospect 2019 – 2027

Laser Therapy Devices Market: Overview

The laser therapy devices market is extrapolated to observe considerable growth across the forecast period of 2019-2028. A quantum leap in cases of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and dental disorders coupled with the preference for minimally invasive procedures may serve as growth pillars for the laser therapy devices market. The prevalence of varied aesthetic conditions and the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries may also aid in increasing the growth rate of the laser therapy devices market.

Furthermore, the use of laser therapy devices across diverse applications such as gynecology, urology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and others will incur promising growth opportunities for the laser therapy devices market.

This report offers headways influencing the growth of the laser therapy devices market positively. It emphasizes on various parameters such as key trends, competitive structure, and regional assessment. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different growth aspects of the laser therapy devices market diligently.

Laser Therapy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The laser therapy devices market comprises local and international players who strive to gain prominence for the top position. Manufacturers in the laser therapy devices market are focusing on the development of novel technologies with the inculcation of laser therapy types like carbon dioxide laser, pulsed-dye laser, etc. Such developments help in fuelling the growth rate of the laser therapy devices market.

Key players also design numerous strategies for marking their presence and strengthening their position in the laser therapy devices market. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations also aid in impacting the growth of the laser therapy devices market in a positive way. Some established players in the laser therapy devices market are Fotona, Cutera, Iridex Corporation, Biolase Inc., Alma Lasers, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Laser Therapy Devices Market: Fresh Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc across the world with the rapid transmission rate. Governments of various countries, scientists, and researchers across the world are working hard to develop a treatment for SARS-CoV-2. Laser therapy may also offer a breakthrough in treating COVID-19. The Turkish Health Ministry recently approved the TurkishBeam treatment method that involves laser therapy for destroying viruses and bacteria in the body. The clinical trials are ongoing. If successful, this insight may prove to be a game-changer for the growth of the laser therapy devices market.

The Nanoscope team recently received the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to proceed with their novel mechanism to minimize collateral damage through their mechanism based on ultrafast laser-based gene delivery to the retina. Such advancements highlight the support of the government for developing laser-based technologies. In another development, Blue Laser recently introduced K-Laser Blue Dental, a three-wavelength laser device. The device has various advantages including minimal scar formation, low collateral damage, and additional germicidal properties. These developments in the dental sector may bring great growth opportunities for the laser therapy devices market.

Laser Therapy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The laser therapy devices market is spread across North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America and India may prove as significant growth contributors for the laser therapy devices market across the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. may help players garner considerable growth. Rising acceptance of laser therapy, supportive government initiatives and regulations, and increasing disposable income may prove as prominent growth factors.

In Asia Pacific, India may prove to be a vital growth generator. Growing awareness about laser therapy and a high prevalence of chronic diseases may serve as significant growth aspects. In addition, the growing demand for aesthetics treatment may also serve as a prominent growth multiplying factor.

