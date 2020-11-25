Insect Repellent Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2018 – 2026 )

Insect Repellent Market – Snapshot

Growing consumer awareness related to insect-borne diseases is fueling the growth of the insect repellent market globally. Insect repellents help in protecting consumers from bites from insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, and biting flies. Diseases such as Zika, dengue, yellow fever, malaria, and chikungunya is becoming more common in various regions especially in Southeast Asia and Pacific islands, thus fueling the insect repellent market growth over the forecast timeline.

Most of the people opting for outdoor recreational activities such as camping, trekking, adventurous sports, climbing, and those involved in defense, and environmental research & studies prefer to use insect repellent products to be safe from insect bites. People involved in outdoor recreational activities need protective aids such as insect repellent sprays/aerosol, oil & creams, coil, mat, and liquid vaporizers to remain safe from insect bites that may harm the body. People are taking more precaution about their health and are becoming aware about the use of protective aids to prevent insect bites that may cause harm to the body, especially during outdoor recreational activities.

The yearly rise in insect borne diseases aids insect repellent manufacturers to produce personal care products which in turn is expected to drive the usage of insect repellent products. With the rising adoption of insect repellents, the impact would be high in the global markets in the coming years. Health consciousness is increasing amongst the urban population across the globe as the awareness regarding safety against insect bites is increasing. Furthermore, the increasing literacy rate in developing countries is aiding the rural population to focus more on health & cleanliness.

Organizations such as the European Environmental Agency and the European Medicines Agency have implemented different safety standards to conclude whether an insect repellent product is harmless for human beings and efficient enough for its intended use, thereby maintaining consumer safety. Furthermore, the United States Environmental Protection Agency lays down laws which precisely monitors these products before they are given the certified label. Moreover, owing to strict government regulations and the toxic nature of the insecticides, lesser concentration of the active ingredients are introduced in the products, which in turn reduces their overall effectiveness. This negatively impacts the insect repellent market globally and its impact is currently high. However, it is expected to reduce over the years.

Increasing demand for new and innovative insecticide products containing natural ingredients is likely to create significant growth opportunity for the insect repellent market in the coming years. Manufacturers operating in this market are constantly engaged in extensive research and development activities to develop natural and safer products rather than synthetic products. Examples include conceal candles manufactured by BioSensory Inc. and the Yankee Candle Company. These companies are focused on manufacturing conceal mosquito repellent candles instead of the standard mosquito repellent candles made from citronella. Conceal mosquito repellent candles act as inhibitors and not as an insect repellent. Thus, conceal candles made from citronella oil or eucalyptus oil are natural and have proven to be more effective.

Factors such as high levels of urbanization, favorable climate, and lack of awareness about basic sanitation in the Asia Pacific region plays a major role in insect breeding, providing potential opportunity for insect repellent manufacturers to tap the region. Liquid vaporizers are expected to have significant growth rate in terms of volume as they are effective in repelling mosquitoes, can efficiently work indoors, and do not require any body application. Moreover, these vaporizers are also smoke-free as compared to mosquito coils. This reduces the risk of breathing difficulties as long as proper precautions are being followed while using the vaporizers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest market share in both value and volume terms owing to favorable insect breeding climate and population living in denser areas in this region. South America is expected to have the second largest CAGR followed by Asia Pacific as this region is also geographically located in the subtropical region.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative insect repellent products by using natural ingredients in order to have an extensive, established product portfolio to target different consumers. Emerging players of the insect repellent market are Quantum Health, Enesis Group, and ExOfficio LLC. The prominent players of the industry are Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories, Coghlans Ltd., and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

