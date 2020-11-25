Application Protection Market to Witness Excellent Growth : IBM, Rapid7, Synopsys

Rising need for measures during each phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) to protect the software and associated critical data is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period. Application protection includes identifying, rectifying, and securing the security loopholes or stopping malicious attacks, throughout a particular code’s life cycle. In simple terms, application protection is the use of a set of software, hardware, and other means to protect an application from external attacks or threats. Rapid growth in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) based applications has been a supporting factor for the growth of the application protection market. Growing concerns related to the security breaches of business applications is also expected to give rise to application protection systems.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Veracode (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (United States), Synopsys (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), WhiteHat Security (United States), Qualys (United States), Checkmarx (Israel), Acunetix (Malta), Rapid7 (United States) and Trustwave (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Contrast Security(United States), SiteLock (United States), Pradeo (France) and Fasoo (United States).

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Global Application Protection Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. According to AMA, the Global Application Protection market is expected to see growth rate of 17.5%

Influencing Market Trend

Need to Protect Enterprise Applications and Data

Increasing Deployment of Third-Party Applications

Market Drivers

Rising Security Breaches the Business Application Level is Expected to Drive the Adoption

High Demand due to Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Smartphone Adoption and Evolution of IoT

Rapid Digitalization in Emerging Economies

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Cybersecurity

Challenges

High Deployment Costs and Need to Quickly Deploy Applications to End-Users

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Application Protection market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Application Protection market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Application Protection market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Application Protection Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Application Protection Market

The report highlights Application Protection market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Application Protection, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Application Protection Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Application Protection Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Application Protection Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Application Protection Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Application Protection Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Solution (Web application security, Mobile application security), Service (Professional services, Managed services)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Testing Type (Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (Government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others))

5.1 Global Application Protection Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Application Protection Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Application Protection Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Application Protection Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Application Protection Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Application Protection Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

