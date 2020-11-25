Craft Beer Market Analysis, Competitive Share and Growth Forecast to 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automated Valet Parking Technology Market t: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030,Craft beer is defined as a beer which is individually brewed in batches by small and independent breweries and is available in a wide range of flavors. Just like regual beers, it is generally made with yeast, malt, and hops. It is a rich source of silicon and plays a vital role in preventing osteoporosis, Alzheimer, and risk of diabetes.

The rising consumption of craft beer, due to the growing awareness among consumers around the world about its benefits, rising number of microbreweries, and growing consumer preference for low-alcohol-by-volume (ABV) beer, coupled with an increase in the per capita income of target customers, are some of the key factors driving the global craft beer market. However, the low shelf life of the product is a major hindrance to the industry growth.

According to the data from the Brewers Association, an American trade group of craft brewers, suppliers, and distributors, the number of craft breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs jumped from 1,574 in 2008 to 7,450 in 2018. Among these, microbreweries accounted for 80% of the total growth in 2018. This rise is attributed to a shift in the consumer preference from other alcoholic beverages, as they are now looking for variety, more flavor options.

