Polyimide Films & Tapes – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Polyimide Films & Tapes Market is expected to reach $2.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polyimide Films & Tapes Market include SKC Kolon Pi, Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Aavid Kunze GmbH, Dunmore Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Saint-Gobain, 3M Company, Toray Industries, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, UBE Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Kaneka Corporation, and E. I. Dupont De Nemours & Company.

Some of the factors such as strong command from the rising automotive business and increased demand from the electronics industry are fueling the market growth. However, the high cost of polyimide films is hampering the market growth.

Polyimide films and tapes are thermoplastic materials possessing elasticity, resistance to heat and chemicals and a low dielectric constant. This material remains dimensionally constant under conditions of extreme temperature and pressure.

Based on the end user, the electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films. For instance, polyimide films are used as a base material for flexible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and low dielectric constant.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for consumer electronics products. The Asia Pacific market is also likely to witness the highest growth owing to the high demand for polyimide films from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Applications Covered:

• Specialty Fabricated Products

• Flexible Printed Circuit

• Pressure Sensitive Tape

• Wires & Cables

• Motors/ Generators

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Labeling

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Solar

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

