CBD Oil Market Assess the Trends, Opportunities and Competition in the Market

With its plethora of health benefits and close association with cannabis or marijuana, as it is popularly known, cannabidiol (CBD) oil is one such controversial substance that makes doctors and medical researchers come face to face with the conservative figureheads of the society. However, with growing public awareness and government support, the stigma associated with CBD oil is rapidly going away and the product is finding more and more consumers all over the world.

The ballooning usage of cannabidiol oil in several countries is causing the advancement of the global CBD oil market. As a result, the market attained a revenue of $1,735.1 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2020 and 2025. Cannabidiol is one of the more than 100 chemical compounds found in the marijuana or cannabis plant. It’s a cannabinoid or a non-psychoactive chemical, which has been extracted from the cannabis plant.

According to P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the North American CBD oil market will exhibit the highest growth during the coming years. The large-scale utilization of the compound in the U.S. and the presence of several companies such as Aroura Cannabis Inc.,Tilray Inc., and Medical Marijuana Inc. who are investing in the cultivation, storage, and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. are the major factors causing the boom of the market in this region.

Hence, it can be said without any doubt that the sales of CBD oil will surge all over the world and especially in North America in the upcoming years, owing to the rising cultivation of cannabis and the increasing usage of CBD oil for treating various medical conditions and ailments in many countries across the world.