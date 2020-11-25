Television Broadcasting Services Market 2020 Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Television broadcasting is a type of broadcasting in which a TV signal is transferred by radio waves from an earthbound transmitter of a TV station to television viewers. The TV industry has seen a noteworthy revolution with the advent of digital broadcasting and the Internet. With the strong penetration of Internet and developing digital ecosystems around the globe, online television broadcasting has been expanded in the past decade. However, traditional pay television still dominates the television broadcasting services market.

Cable TV broadcasting is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Cable television broadcasting services growth is mainly supported by the older generation who spend considerable time watching traditional television. Majority of North Americans are still using cable TV because their pay TV subscription is bundled with their internet subscription. Apart from this, they prefer pay TV service to watch live broadcasts. In addition, cable television broadcasting services service providers are planning to provide video-on demand (VoD) services in order to maintain their position in the global market.

The global television broadcasting services market is witnessing strong growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for high definition (HD) content and advertisement as a growing source of revenue. At present, OTT services and production studios have huge demand from consumers and therefore broadcasters are highly focused on creating large volumes of higher-quality content. Traditional broadcasting medium provided low quality data; however, with technological advancements and advent of new technologies and streaming media devices, IoT has made availability of high quality content feasible. Therefore, continuous advancements in broadcast and media industry is also a major factor expected to create new opportunities for the television broadcasting services market. Apart from this, growing transition from analog to digital transmission is also a significant factor fueling the growth of the television broadcasting services market across the world. The global television broadcasting services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 and was valued atUS$ 418.1 Bnin 2017.

Government bodies of different nations have different broadcasting and content regulations. Therefore, television broadcasters must comply with legal requirements. Thus, strict and intangible rules of different economies are anticipated to limit the reach of television and it could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of Internet services such as IPTV and OTT in developed nations such as Europe and North America is estimated to increase substantially in the next few years. Thus, most television broadcasting service providers are highly concentrating on providing on-demand solutions for next-generation HD television and IPTV services. Apart from this, broadcast experts are unceasingly providing cloud-based solutions for management and production while in delivery, broadcasting service providers are migrating to the large web-scale cloud vendors. Cloud based services offer agile, flexible, scalable, and reliable distribution to meet consumer demands, such as the explosion of devices, or hike in popularity during live events. Companies are focusing on offering technologically advanced and scalable solutions. For instance, in December 2017, Amagi launched a cloud based TV delivery platform in the U.S. It has changed the way broadcasters deliver the content. Charter Communications, which recently acquired Time Warner Cable also provides a cloud platform for content delivery. Sling TV is already involved in offering cable like service in the cloud for around US$20 per month.

The global television broadcasting services market includes different players such as A&E Television Networks, LLC, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CANAL+ GROUP, CBS Interactive, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Comcast Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Heartland Media, LLC, RTL Group, Time Warner, Inc., Tivo Corporation, and Viacom International, Inc.

