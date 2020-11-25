Hydraulic Cylinder – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market is expected to reach $19.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market include Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises Limited, Baltic Hydraulic Cylinders, Pacoma GmbH, Prince Manufacturing Corporation, Ligon Industries, LLC, and Hyco International, Inc.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand for material handling equipment and growing use in mining equipment are propelling the market growth. However, increased concerns regarding oil leaks are hindering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydraulic-cylinder-market/request-sample

Hydraulic cylinders are used for producing mechanical force in a linear motion using hydraulic fluids. The hydraulic fluid under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface to cause a linear movement of the piston that is directly associated with the load. The hydraulic fluids include synthetic oils, mineral oil, and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, namely in construction equipment, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.

Based on the function, the double-acting hydraulic cylinders segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to these hydraulic cylinders are used in automotive, agriculture, and numerous other industries due to their retraction property. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders have a superior demand in mobile applications such as tractors, earth moving equipment, telescopic loaders, harvesters, forklifts, and heavy trucks.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydraulic-cylinder-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to infrastructure extension and hasty industrialization. In this region, both agricultural and construction equipment are the most important modules in hydraulic cylinders. While both types of equipment have high command in this region, this market is likely to develop at a substantial rate in the future.

Make an inquiry at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydraulic-cylinder-market

Specifications Covered:

• Telescopic Cylinders

• Tie-rod Cylinders

• Welded Cylinders

• Threaded Cylinders

• Bolted/Mill Type Cylinders

• Plunger Cylinders

• Diaphragm Cylinders

• Cable Cylinders

• Hydraulic Jacks

Functions Covered:

• Multi-Stage/Tandem

• Double-acting Hydraulic Cylinders

• Single-acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Bore Sizes Covered:

• <50 MM

• 51 – 100 MM

• 101 – 150 MM

• 151 – 300 MM

• Above 300 MM

Applications Covered:

• Mobile Equipment

• Stationary Systems

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Marine and Shipyard Industry

• Oil & Gas and Offshore

• Mining

• Material Handling

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Earthmoving Equipment

• Manufacturing

• Pulp and Paper Industry

• Waste Management

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com