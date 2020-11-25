Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players and Industry Outlook

Digital respiratory devices compromises therapeutic and diagnostic devices which are connected to smartphone applications or other data collection modules. These devices are used in the treatment and monitoring of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and other respiratory diseases. Digital respiratory devices help to deliver correct dose of the drug and also monitor patient health and treatment outcomes efficiently. These technologically advanced devices enable patient and physician to monitor, record, and track the dose recording during the treatment. Better disease management can be achieved with the help of smart respiratory devices.

Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global digital respiratory devices market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players. A large number of manufacturers hold prominent market shares in their respective regions. Leading players in the global digital respiratory devices market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Propeller Health, 3M, AstraZeneca, Glenmark, Adherium Ltd., Pneuma Respiratory, Findair Sp. z o. o, Cohero Health, Inc., and Amiko Digital Health Limited. In December 2018, ResMed acquired Propeller Health. This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its position in digital health for COPD. In February 2019, Orion entered into partnership agreement with Propeller Health to bring new smart medicines to patients with COPD and asthma. This enabled Propeller Health to expand presence in Europe. These strategies by key players contribute to the growth of the global respiratory devices market. Demand for digital respiratory devices has increased in developed as well as developing markets. Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing third-party distributors to expand market presence. For instance, in August 2018, Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. announced that Haisco Pharmaceutical had agreed to make equity investment in the company. This agreement enabled Haisco Pharmaceutical to distribute Pneuma Respiratory, Inc.’s products in China.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Digital Respiratory Devices Market: Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

