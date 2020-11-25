Global Video Telemedicine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and forecast 2020-2030

TMR’s report on the global video telemedicine market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global video telemedicine market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global video telemedicine market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global video telemedicine market.

Global Video Telemedicine Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has emerged as one of the key drivers fueling the expansion of the video telemedicine market. Since most individuals are preferring remote healthcare advices due to self-isolation norms, the growth of the video telemedicine market has skyrocketed in the past couple of months. However, individuals belonging to lower income groups are unable to avail the benefits of video telemedicine, thus creating a significant gap in the fulfillment of individual expectations. Since, individuals from low income groups are unable to use video telemedicine services, the risk of individuals acquiring the novel infection is predicted to increase in the upcoming months.

The video telemedicine market is estimated to cross the revenue ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2030. This is evident since hospitals are capitalizing on the trend of telehealth services to provide remote monitoring of the patient’s heart. Currently, cardiology applications generate the third-highest revenue in the video telemedicine market. Moreover, robust healthcare infrastructure of the U.S. has laws, which mandate insurance companies to cover telemedicine services in the same manner in which in-person services are handled.

Key Players of Video Telemedicine Market Report:

Companies are focusing on developing and commercializing video conferencing software that can be easily integrated in the web-based systems of healthcare facilities. For instance, Vidyo, Inc. and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. collaborated to improve the web-based video telemedicine solution by integrating Vidyo’s browser-based video conferencing client VidyoWeb in AMD Global Telemedicine’s AGNES interactive software.

