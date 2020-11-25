Surgical Drills Market – Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Size, in-depth analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018– 2026

Surgical Drills Market – Overview

The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to rise across the world. These chronic diseases are subjected to surgical procedures, depending on severity and condition of chronic diseases. Certain lifestyle diseases, caused by poor dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, drugs, and smoking account for obesity, bone diseases such as osteoporosis, organ replacement, and dental deformities. These conditions are subjected to surgical procedures. The number of surgical procedures carried out globally is increasing. These chronic diseases and surgical procedures require various surgical instruments. One of these surgical instruments, the surgical drill, is of prime importance.

Various surgical drills are needed to perform surgical procedures such as orthopedic, neurosurgery, ENT operations, dental, ophthalmic, thoracic, and other surgeries. They are needed to cut, drill, fix, and bore holes in the bone for attachment of surgical pins, plates, or screws. They are also needed to remove decay or reshape teeth in dental surgeries. The market for surgical drills is expanding significantly due to a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures and an increase in the number of surgical procedures, globally. Furthermore, increased healthcare spending and medical tourism have fuelled the surgical drills market. The battery powered drills segment is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR due to advancements in technology, which provide ease of usage and reduction in average waiting time for surgery.

Global Surgical Drills market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

A surgical drill is an instrument which is mainly utilized for boring holes in bone for attaching screws, plates, or surgical pins. These surgical drills are also used for removing decay or reshaping teeth while preparation of a filling. Moreover, these drills find application in several surgical procedures such as dental, ENT, neurosurgery, and orthopedic surgeries.

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as spinal deformities, spinal injuries, and osteoporosis among others is among the key driving factor for the development of the global surgical drills market. As per the findings of American Orthopedic Association (AOA), nearly 1.5 million people were suffering from osteoporosis in the US alone, in the year 2017. In addition to this, the European Federation of National Associations Orthopedics and Traumatology (EFFORT) reported that there were around 2.5 million incidences of fractures that were registered across the Europe in the year 2015 and is expected to grow up to 4.5 million patients by 2050.

The global surgical drills market was valued at around US $ 410 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. The accessories & others segment dominates the global market, in terms of value.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Surgical Drills Market Report:

Key players operating in the global surgical drills market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, CONMED Corporation, adeor medial AG, Arthrex, Inc., AlloTech Co. Ltd., and B.Braun Melsungen AG. Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are major global players operating in the surgical drills market. These companies have a strong presence in all the regions, partnering with subsidiaries and distributors in these regions.

