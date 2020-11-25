Air Freight Software Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027 | Freightdata 2000, Freightos, Freightview, FreightPOP, Hard Core Technology, Infor, Kuebix, Magaya, Riege, The Descartes Systems

“Air Freight Software Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Air Freight Software Market.

The business of air freight is growing exponentially globally due to increase in the number of parcels. Therefore, need for air freight software has been increased to track and schedule the parcels for delivery. An urge to have greater transparency in the supply chain is resulting into integration of IoT in freight business is rising. This enable the users to have access on real-time data.

Increase in the volume of parcels by air mode and need to ensure proper delivery & pick up of designated parcels are some of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of air freight software market. In addition to this, growing import-export of goods, improvement in communication technologies is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the air freight software market.

The reports cover key developments in the Air Freight Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Air Freight Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Air Freight Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Freightdata 2000

Freightos (Tradeos, Ltd)

Freightview

FreightPOP

Hard Core Technology Corp.

Infor

Kuebix

Magaya

Riege Software International GmbH.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The “Global Air Freight Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Air Freight Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Air Freight Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Freight Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global air freight software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, solution, and end user. Based on deployment type, the air freight software market is segmented into on-premise, cloud. On the basis of solution, the air freight software market is segmented into freight tracking and monitoring, cargo routing and scheduling, security, transportation management systems, others. Based on end user, the air freight software market is segmented into third party logistics, forwarders, brokers, and shippers.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Air Freight Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Air Freight Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Air Freight Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Air Freight Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Air Freight Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Air Freight Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Air Freight Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Air Freight Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

