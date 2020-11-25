Blister packaging market Grows as Attractive Packaging Attracts More Consumers

Summary

Global Blister packaging market Future Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis by types (Carded Blister Packaging, Consumer Goods Blister Packaging, Clamshell Blister Packaging), by applications (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others), by production methods (Thermoforming & Cold forming), by materials (PVC, PVDC, COC, Cold Form Foil and others) – Forecast To 2027

Market Dynamics

The global blister packaging market is expected to make huge profits and achieve a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2027), estimates Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Boosters and Key Barriers

Blister packaging is a broad term used to describe different types of preformed plastic packages that are used in food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and various other industries. The blister type of packaging is used to protect products from UV rays, contamination, and humid conditions. Also, it helps facilitate barrier protection and temper resistance which results in longer shelf life of products.

The worldwide blister packaging market is greatly influenced by rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the implementation of strict laws for secured pharmaceutical packaging. Reduced cost and low packaging time, coupled with increasing disposable income also work in favor of the market. On a different note, high cost of aluminum films could leave a negative impact on the market growth in the coming years.

However, latest research studies have proved blister packaging to be highly discrete, which has increased its visibility among customers. As blister packaging adheres to dosing guidelines; the market is presented with a host of lucrative opportunities to grow during the review period.

Competitive Space

The global blister packaging market is a highly fragmented domain. A number of industry players are striving to compete fiercely by focusing on product launches along with mergers and acquisitions. Renowned vendors are making considerable investments in manufacturing facilities, in addition to attaining distribution centers in lucrative areas around the world.

DOW Chemical

Dupont

Albea

SteriPack

Amcor Limited

Valley Industries

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Berry Plastics

are the top players shaping the worldwide blister packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide blister packaging market has been segmented depending on type, application, production methods, and materials.

With context to type, the market has been segregated into carded blister packaging, consumer goods blister packaging, clamshell blister packaging among others.

In terms of application, the report covers pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others.

Production methods used for blister packaging are thermoforming and cold forming.

Material-wise, the market includes polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), cold form foil, and others.

Regional Insight

The geographical distribution of the blister packaging market has been done for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America and Asia Pacific.

North American is expected to be the leading market for blister packaging in subsequent years. The superlative market growth in the region is the result of high consumption of packed products and focus on reduction of packaging waste. Mounting healthcare awareness and steady innovation & technological developments in pharmaceutical & medical industries seem to be benefitting the regional market growth as well.

Stringent regulations coupled with rising demand from consumers and manufacturers alike has made it favorable for the blister packages market to thrive in Asia Pacific. Manufacturers in the region are constantly trying to earn tax incentives by developing products that adhere to the regulatory standards. The surge in demand for over-the-counter drugs has also stimulated market growth in the region. Apart from this, improving economic status of the region, especially in India and China combined with the consequent rise in consumer disposable income favors market growth. Business growth in the region is imminent owing to the presence of a huge number of consumer goods manufacturing facilities, mostly in China.

In Europe, increasing prevalence of diseases, expanding geriatric population, and evolving consumer lifestyles have led to surge in demand for medicines. This induces growth in the blister packs market within the region. Strict government regulations also have an imperative role in the market growth. The booming consumer goods industry in Europe has aided blister packaging market grab a healthy share of the pie. Another factor that promotes market growth in the region is the soaring demand for attractive packaging for consumer goods.

