Automotive Valve Market Driven by Growing Automotive Industry in Asia Pacific

Summary

Automotive Valve Market Information, by Product (Solenoid, EGR Valve, Brake Combination Valve, Engine Valve, and Others), Function (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric), Application (Engine, Brake, HVAC), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) – Forecast 2023

Automotive Valve Market Overview

The global automotive Valve market is analyzed in detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report projects the global automotive Valve market’s growth prospects over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 based on a detailed statistical analysis of the market’s previous performance over the last few years. The global automotive Valve market is assessed in full detail to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s movement and operations. The global automotive Valve market is assessed with regard to the major competitors operating in the market, the major regional segments of the market, and the key drivers and restraints affecting the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period.

The global automotive Valve market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the automotive industry. The automotive industry has grown rapidly over the last few years due to the growing spending capacity of consumers in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The growing demand for passenger vehicles in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, and Australia is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive Valve market over the forecast period. Six of the top ten automobile producing countries are either Asian or Latin American, indicating the dominance of these regions in the global market.

The growing automotive sector in these countries has been driven by the favorable industrial regulations and legislations encouraging automotive manufacturers to set up plants in the countries. As well as creating jobs in the respective countries, customers in the countries have benefited from cheaper prices and better customer service as a result. This is likely to remain the major driver for the global automotive Valve market over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of advanced technological methods to improve valve timing and achieve peak performance from the engine at all times is likely to remain a key driver for the global automotive Valve market. Valve timing plays a crucial role in maintaining optimum engine performance, which has made automotive Valve a key topic for developers for premium, sports cars. The increasing demand for such cars and the overall increase in the use of advanced technology to monitor and regulate valve timing is likely to be a major driver for the global automotive Valve market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global automotive Valve market include SMB Engine Valve, Nextech Engineering, AVR Valve Pvt. Ltd., SSV Valve, Automotive Valve Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Electric Group, Federal-Mogul, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Cummins Inc., Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner, and Continental AG. The leading players in the global automotive Valve market are likely to focus on product development and innovation over the forecast period as the demand for stronger and lightweight automotive Valve has grown over the last few years and is likely to remain a definitive factor in the global automotive Valve market’s progress over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global automotive Valve Market is segmented based on product, function, application, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of product, the global automotive Valve market is segmented into solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others. The solenoid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its light weight and operational safety.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric. Electric automotive Valve are expected to dominate the global market due to their higher efficiency.

On the basis of application, the global automotive Valve market is segmented into engine, brake, and HVAC. The engine segment is expected to dominate the market, as engine Valve are the most widely used in the automotive industry and play a key role in maintaining engine performance.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive Valve market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region. China is likely to remain the leading national market due to the steady growth of the automotive industry in the country.

