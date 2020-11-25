Comprehensive Report on Anaerobic Digestion Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities and Forecasts To 2025

Currently, the world is facing an enormous problem of waste and its disposal due to the increasing rate of development. Increasing waste levels are posing a bigger threat to the developing world and is a big roadblock in the way of development. This waste causes pollution and damage to the environment, and its disposal is a big concern.

Presently, several governments are enacting regulations regarding waste disposal and are taking necessary actions toward the goal of eco-friendly waste disposal. One such method of eco-friendly waste disposal is anaerobic digestion.

Anaerobic digestion is a natural occurring process in which several microorganisms break down bio-waste or organic matter such as slurry, food waste, crop residue, etc., in the lack of oxygen to produce biogas and biofertilizer or digestate. The biogas produced is a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide and is used in numerous ways. It can be utilized in engines directly to for combined heat and power generation, it can also be burned for heat generation. Moreover, it can be cleansed to produce bio-methane, which is similar to natural gas in nature and can be employed in a way similar to natural gas, including being used as a vehicle fuel. The biofertilizer or digestate, which is the left over from the anaerobic digestion process, comprises indigestible material and dead microorganism. This biofertilizer contains several valuable plant nutrients such as potassium and nitrogen and can be utilized as a soil conditioner.

Based on source of feedstock, the anaerobic digestion market can be segmented into agriculture, industrial, municipal, and others. Agriculture is an important source of organic waste for the anaerobic digestion market. The municipal segment is expected to dominate the anaerobic digestion market during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding waste disposal methods and waste management and limited availability of land for landfills and waste dumps. The industrial segment is also anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the stringent laws regarding industrial waste disposal and management for curbing increasing water and land pollution.

Based on end-use, the anaerobic digestion market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Increasing awareness and adoption of biogas in residential areas for cooking and heating purposes is anticipated to propel the residential end-use segment during the forecast period. Commercial buildings such as hospitals, schools, restaurants, and office buildings are utilizing biogas formed during anaerobic digestion for heating or power generation purposes.

In terms of region, the anaerobic digestion market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a substantial share of the global anaerobic digestion market during the forecast period, with the U.S. leading the market in the region. Europe is likely to follow North America in terms of market share during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future, due to the increasing awareness regarding waste management and disposal in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China.

Key players operating in the anaerobic digestion market include ADNAMS PLC, Clarke Energy, WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., EnviTec Biogas AG, Northern Biogas, and AAT Abwasser-und Abfalltechnik GmbH.