Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 50+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research, most of the drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It is observed that this route of administration is easy to use, cost-effective, non-invasive, and most convenient method of treatment, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

There are several companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Green Valley Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. announced positive topline results from the phase III trial of GV-971. As per the results of the trial, GV-971 resulted in statistically significant improvement in patients, based on their Alzheimer’s disease assessment scale-cognitive 12 scores.

Some of the key players involved in the development of drugs, therapies, and devices for Alzheimer’s disease include Novartis AG, TauRx, Acelot Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech Inc., Biogen Inc., MorphoSys AG, Green Valley Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Grifols S.A., Alzheon Inc., and Eisai Co. Ltd.

Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis