Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Osteoporosis Drugs Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

Osteoporosis, meaning porous bones, causes bones to become brittle and weak, which, in severe cases, can cause a fracture by even mild stress, such as that of sneezing, coughing, or bending over. The disease leads to deterioration of the bone tissue, low bone mass, and disruption of the bone microarchitecture. It is the most common bone-related disease in humans and represents a primary health concern. Osteoporosis is more common in women, Caucasians, and older people. Other than this, it affects all races and both sexes, and its prevalence only increases with age. The disease cannot be diagnosed until a fracture occurs, which is another cause of concern.

The different drug types that are utilized for the management of osteoporosis are calcitonin, bisphosphonates, rank ligand inhibitor, parathyroid hormone therapy, and selective estrogen receptor modulator. Out of all these, the demand for bisphosphonates was the highest in the past, other than which, the demand for rank ligand inhibitors is also expected to grow significantly in the near future. As the migration rate to urban cities is surging all across the globe, the prevalence of unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle is growing as well. This is further leading to the growing incidence of osteoporosis.

In addition to this, the demand for these drugs is also growing due to the rising awareness regarding osteoporosis and its early diagnosis. Both private and government associations are working towards spreading the word about the disease through several campaigns and programs. For instance, the National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention month is celebrated in the U.S. in May in order to boost the awareness regarding the complications and effects of the diseases. A number of workshops, conferences, and seminar are conducted for making sure that the word reaches as many people as possible.