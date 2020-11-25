Peanut Allergy Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Peanut allergy therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed to be administered through intravenous route. It has been observed that the intravenous route of medication is convenient and provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics through intravenous route has also shown promising results in clinical studies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s AR101 Fast Track Designation for peanut allergy in September 2014 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for peanut allergy in patient ages 4–17 years in June 2015. Therefore, with the increasing number of designation grants, the overall peanut allergy therapeutics pipeline is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Companies are collaborating to expand their product portfolio and geographical footprint. For instance, in October 2017, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. entered into a clinical collaboration with Regeneron and its strategic alliance collaborator Sanofi-aventis Groupe to study AR101 in combination with dupilumab for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Inimmune, ImmusanT Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., DBV Technologies S.A., AllerGenis, Inc., and AnaptysBio Inc. are some major players working for the development of therapeutics of peanut allergy.