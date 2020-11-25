Automotive Transmission Market Assess the Trends, Opportunities and Competition in the Market

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Transmission Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive transmission market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owning to growing demand for better experience in driving in relation to smoother gear shifting and higher acceleration in vehicles. The usage of advanced technologies and sustainable economic development across the world are the few factors for the growth in the market. Furthermore, rising automotive production globally is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive transmission in the near future).”

Rapid technological advancement in vehicles taking place all over the world along with increase in disposable income of consumers in developing economies is the major factor for the growth of the automotive transmission market. The consumers seeking greater comfort and luxury is another driving force for the growth of the market. High traffic and increasing vehicle congestion in urban areas are giving rise to a shift in the consumers’ preference toward advanced automotive transmission systems that would ensure a smooth driving experience.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive transmission market are DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Magna International Inc., Faurecia S.A., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Yazaki Corp., Lear Corp., Delphi Automotive PLC, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., BASF SE, Valeo SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Toyota Boshoku Corp., JTEKT Corp., and Hitachi Automotive Systems.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Thailand, U.A.E., Brazil, and Australia.

