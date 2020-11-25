How is Booming Life Sciences Sector Contributing to Growth of Hepatitis Drugs Market ?

The increasing prevalence of different types of hepatitis types, including hepatitis B and C, is one of the major factors propelling the demand for hepatitis drugs across the world. An article published by the Hepatitis B Foundation says that hepatitis is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 1 million deaths are caused every year by hepatitis B and the numerous complications associated with it in the world, and nearly 500,000 deaths are caused every year across the globe, because of hepatitis C.

The other major factor powering the surge in the demand for hepatitis drugs is the soaring number of government initiatives and incentives being enacted throughout the world for promoting the development of different types of drugs for hepatitis. In addition to this, many government organizations and firms such as the WHO, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), American Liver Foundation, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are taking various measures for encouraging diagnosis, promoting the development of drug therapies, and helping the healthcare service providers to offer tailor-made solutions to patients.

The major trends currently being witnessed in the hepatitis drugs market are the rising number of collaborations and partnerships happening amongst the leading hepatitis drugs producing companies in the world. There has been a massive rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships amongst the major hepatitis drugs producing companies over the last few years for accelerating and streamlining the various drug development processes. Additionally, most of the companies are collaborating with each other in order to develop novel solutions for the treatment of hepatitis infections.