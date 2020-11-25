Impact of COVID-19 on Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market Latest trending report is booming globally During the Forecast Period 2017 –2022

Global Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market: Snapshot

The global reusable plastic water bottles market has shown a steady growth trajectory in the last few years and is likely to carry promising prospects into the 2017-2022 forecast period. The reusable plastic water bottles market has made strong gains on the back of the growing demand for packaged water in developed countries as well as the rising awareness regarding the environmental impact of widespread plastic usage. High density polyethylene is likely to remain the material of choice in the global reusable plastic water bottles market, while the expanding Asia Pacific except Japan market is likely to remain the dominant regional contributor to the global reusable plastic water bottles market.

The report provides a comprehensive look at the workings of the global reusable plastic water bottles market by analyzing the historical trajectory of the market. According to Transparency Market Research, the global reusable plastic water bottles market is likely to reach a valuation of US$3.2 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to more than US$4 bn by the end of 2022.

High Density Polyethylene to Remain Favorite Material in Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market

The global reusable plastic water bottles market is segmented by material type into high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, polycarbonates, and others. Of these, high density polyethylene is likely to dominate the global reusable plastic water bottles market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to the high suitability of the material for bottle production. Reusable plastic water bottles made from high density polyethylene accounted for 39.8% of the global reusable plastic water bottles market in 2017, with the segment being valued at close to US$1.3 bn. Valuation of the high density polyethylene market is likely to rise to US$1.6 bn by the end of 2022, with the segment expected to account for 39.5% of the global reusable plastic water bottles market. The high density polyethylene segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Asia Pacific except Japan to Dominate Regional Hierarchy of Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market

Geographically, the report segments the global reusable plastic water bottles market into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Japan. Asia Pacific except Japan is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global reusable plastic water bottles market over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with the reusable plastic water bottles market expected to exhibit a robust 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific except Japan reusable plastic water bottles market is expected to rise to a valuation of more than US$1.1 bn by the end of 2017. The robust CAGR of the reusable plastic water bottles market in the region is likely to see it gain 195 BPS by the end of 2022.

Europe is also likely to remain a leading contributor to the global reusable plastic water bottles market, with the regional market expected to exhibit a steady 4% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to reach a valuation of more than US$1 bn by the end of 2022.

Global Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global reusable plastic water bottles market include Vista Outdoor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BRITA GmbH, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., A. O. Smith Corporation, Implus LLC, Cascade Designs Inc., and Elite S.r.l.

