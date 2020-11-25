What are Major Factors Driving Growth of Biopharmaceuticals Market?

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is rapidly becoming a major health problem across the world. According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2016, neurological diseases were the main cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in people and the second-major cause of deaths in 2016. The study also found that the total number of DALYs and deaths caused due to neurological disorders grew by as much as 15% from 1990 to 2016.

With the growing popularity of these drugs, medical researchers and scientists are conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities in these products which will help them develop more technologically advanced biopharmaceuticals in the coming years. Furthermore, these rapid technological innovations and advancements are significantly increasing the survival rate of cancer and hepatitis patients all over the world. Many companies are making huge investments in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals.

Due to the surging geriatric population and the high occurrence rate of chronic ailments, the North American biopharmaceuticals market is currently very lucrative. Furthermore, the extensive R&D activities being conducted in the regional countries, on account of the huge investments being made by many pharmaceutical companies and organizations, and the rapid technological advancements in biopharmaceuticals are causing the development of medications having high efficiency. This is subsequently fueling the sales of biopharmaceutical products in this region.

Hence, due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, chronic ailments, and neurological disorders, the surging geriatric population, and soaring investments being made in drug discovery and development, the demand for biopharmaceutical drugs will swell tremendously in the forthcoming years.