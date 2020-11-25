Sarcopenia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Sarcopenia therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

Sarcopenia is a disease related to muscle loss, due to the natural aging process. The disease aggravates after 70 years of age. Loss of muscle and body strength affects the overall balance and ability to perform day-to-day tasks of a person. Sarcopenia is expected to affect physically inactive people more than those who are physically active. Some of the factors responsible for onset of the disease include low concentration of certain hormones, reduction in nerve cells, and absence of necessary calories or proteins.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for intravenous route of administration. In this route of administration, entire administered dose reaches the systemic circulation immediately, which increases the bioavailability of drug.

Novartis AG, Biophytis SAS, Merck & Co. Inc., and Vibe Pharmaceuticals LLC are some of the major companies involved in development of therapeutics for sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis