β-Site Aβ Cleaving Enzyme or Beta-Secretase Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis and Developments

BACE inhibitors currently exhibit a proliferating pipeline with 15+ therapeutic candidates.

BACE is a cleaving enzyme that acts as a precursor of BACE α-amyloid (Aβ) protein generation. It possesses BACE α-secretase activity and is important for the formation of myelin sheaths in peripheral nerve cells. BACE can be classified into BACE1 and BACE2. BACE1 is an aspartic protease, which utilizes an aspartate residue for the substrate catalysis; whereas, BACE2 is a homologue of BACE1.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1262

There are several companies that are involved in developing BACE inhibitors have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in July 2018, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced positive top-line data of BAN2401’s Phase II trials, which demonstrated that BAN2401 statistically slowdown disease progression after 18 months of the trial. The drug was safe and well-tolerated in patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1262

BACE Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis