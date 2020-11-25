Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures are predicted to advance at a 2.3% CAGR during 2017–2023. The enlargement of the prostate gland is referred to as BPH. The prostate surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. The growth of the prostate gland may squeeze or partly block the urethra, which can cause problems while urinating.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-procedures/report-sample

The condition is common in aging men and approximately half of all men between the ages of 51–60 are affected by BPH. It has further been observed that nearly 90% of men over the age of 80 years suffer from BPH. On the basis of type, the market is divided into laser-based procedure, surgical procedure, and other energy based procedure, out of which, the number of laser-based procedure is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-procedures/report-sample

The rising prevalence of BPH is a major reason driving the BPH procedures. A major reason for the increasing prevalence of this disease is the rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe. This high aged population is expected to create high demand for BPH treatment devices. As per the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that about 14 million men in the U.S. were suffering from symptoms of BPH in the past. Owing to this, there has been a rise in the number of BPH procedures.