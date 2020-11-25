COVID-19 Impact on US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures Overview and Competitive Landscape

Increase in the aging population in the U.S in the next few years, is expected to create high demand for BPH treatments, since the population aged 50 years and above is more prone to BPH, and therefore tend to opt for various treatments that involve the use of procedures such as TURP, TUIP and laser based treatments. According to the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that around 14 million men in the U.S. had symptoms suggestive of BPH, which can affect 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men aged more than 80 years. With 50% of men getting affected with BPH, there is a consequent increase in the BPH procedures.

The advanced research and development activities has led to the development of technologically advanced BPH devices and therapies. Prostatic urethral lift (Urolift system) and targeted sterile water vapor therapy (Rezūm) are some of the recent technological therapies launched for BPH management. Rezūm is a minimally invasive procedure that uses steam in the treatment of enlarged prostate and is currently available in the U.S. These therapies can be performed in a clinic or at an outpatient facility, and thereby reduce the cost associated with hospital stay and surgeries.

Key player in the U.S. BPH procedures are acquiring other players to offer advanced products for BPH treatment procedures. For instance, in September 2017, Teleflex Incorporated, announced that the company has entered into definitive agreement with NeoTract, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex Incorporated agreed to acquire NeoTract, Inc. for a consideration of up to $1.1 billion. With this agreement, Teleflex Incorporated would be able to leverage the potential long-term benefits from NeoTracts, Inc. second generation UroLift system, which is expected to launch in the mid of 2018.