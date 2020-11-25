Dermatology Drugs Market Types, Applications, Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the rise in the geriatric population, growing prevalence of dermatological diseases, increasing awareness about skin problems, soaring spending capability of the people, and huge pipeline of dermatological drugs, the global dermatology drugs market is expected to advance rapidly during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is predicted to advance at the CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from its recorded value of $21.5 billion in 2017, to reach $34.5 billion by 2023.

With the increase in age, the proper functioning of the human skin starts to be lost, resulting in the occurrence of various skin diseases, thereby driving the progress of the dermatology drugs market. Moreover, with age, the body also starts experiencing several other problems, such as slow healing of wounds, higher sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, greater vulnerability to infections, and reduction in subcutaneous fat. This increases the probability of various skin problems, thereby shooting up the demand for dermatological drugs.

On the basis of drug, the dermatology drugs market is categorized into Remicade, Dupixent, Canesten, Neoral, Stelara, Zyvox, Cubicin, Cosentyx, Enbrel, Eucrisa, Humira, Valtrex, Otezla, Taltz, Protopic, and others. Out of these, Humira accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The reason behind this drug’s market control was its high demand from psoriasis patients, as this drug is used for the treatment of adults suffering tom moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis as well as those who qualify for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the market, owing to the growing geriatric population across the world and increasing awareness amongst the masses regarding various dermatological drugs, is set to flourish in the coming years.