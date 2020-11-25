Acromegaly Epidemiology Insights Report 2030 | Acromegaly Epidemiology Analysis 2030 | DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Acromegaly Epidemiology Report

Acromegaly is a rare but serious condition caused by too much growth hormone (GH) in the blood. GH is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain. The blood carries GH to other parts of the body where it has specific effects. In children, GH stimulates growth and development. In adults, GH affects energy levels, muscle strength, bone health, and one’s sense of well-being. Too much GH in children is called gigantism and is extremely rare. Acromegaly in adults occurs mainly in middle-aged men and women.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acromegaly Epidemiology Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acromegaly, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acromegaly trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key facts of the report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, there was a total of 64,508 Acromegaly prevalent cases in 2017, and diagnosed patient pool comprised of 49,814 patients.

In case of the United States, the prevalent population was estimated to be 28,671 cases in 2017. In the Origin based segmentation of Acromegaly in 2017 in the US, 21,790 cases were originated at the Pituitary Tumor and the remaining 1,147 Acromegaly cases were from Non-Pituitary Tumor.

The diagnosed cases of Acromegaly based on types of Adenomas were 18439 of macroadenomas and 4587 of microadenomas in 2017, in the US.

Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acromegaly-epidemiology-forecast

Report scope:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acromegaly, explaining its etiology, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, genetic basis, and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acromegaly.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, Origin Specific Cases of Acromegaly, and Diagnosed Cases of Acromegaly Based on Type of Adenomas.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary Acromegaly Epidemiology Overview at a Glance Acromegaly (ACM): Disease Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Download sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acromegaly-epidemiology-forecast

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330