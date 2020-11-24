Smart Air Purifiers Market Is Expected To Demostrate A Cagr Of 12.2% By 2025

Growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology oriented, and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers owing to increase in per capita income of the population in the emerging economies. However, high maintenance cost, replacement of filters, and premium installation charges have limited the adoption of these purifiers, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

What is the Market Scope?

The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025, from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.

What is the Regional Framework?

The end-user segment is fragmented into residential, commercial, and others. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share, followed by the commercial segment. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to global smart air purifiers market, and is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the global smart air purifiers market such as Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited are provided in this report. Product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and collaboration were the different key strategies adopted by key players from 2015 to 2018 to establish themselves in the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

