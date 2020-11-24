Wooden Floor Market is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025|key player Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway

There are several benefits offered by wood flooring, such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of flooring. This is anticipated to propel the demand for wooden floor globally. In addition, the rise in awareness of outdoor and indoor entertainment area among millennial home buyers fuel the demand for wooden flooring solutions among residential end users. However, fluctuating prices of wood and other raw materials, and rising costs of manufacturing wood flooring are the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, increase in disposable income of people is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Khrs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.

What is the Market Scope?

The global wooden floor market was valued at $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Wood flooring is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using materials, such as timber, bamboo, and others, which are available in numerous styles, colors, and cuts.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global wooden floor market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into engineered wood and solid wood. The engineered wood segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

