A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Accounting Services Market 2027 major key companies profiled like A-List Accounting, LLC,BDO Global,Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,EY (Ernst & Young Global Limited),KPMG International

Accounting services are a type of service that provides recording and analysis such as bookkeeping, auditing, payroll, tax preparation, and among others. Increasing demand for payroll services across various companies to ensure proper management are boosting the growth of the accounting services market. Further, growing outsourcing for accounting tasks across the organization due to a cost-effective solution and it also allows employees to focus on higher-value activities, thereby influencing the growth of the accounting services market.

Key Players:

A-List Accounting, LLC

BDO Global

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

EY (Ernst & Young Global Limited)

KPMG International

Marcum LLP

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

RSM International

SC&H Group, Inc.

TMF Group

Factors such as the growing number of new businesses, government initiatives towards creating more employment avenues, and increasing start-up culture have fueled the demand for accounting services across the globe. Moreover, the increasing complexity of the corporate business, changes in standards of financial reporting, technological development, and regulatory reforms are also positively impacting the growth of the accounting services market.

The global Accounting services market is segmented on the basis service type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as bookkeeping services, financial auditing services, payroll services, tax preparation services, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, others.

