Halloysite Nanotubes (HNTs) Market 2020 Business Insights,Top Companies,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast upto 2029

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

HNTs are considered to be one of the most promising natural nanomaterials. Their unique combination of properties include a tubular structure, high aspect ratio, low cost and abundant availability, good biocompatibility and high mechanical strength. Their potential to serve as nanoscale containers for encapuslation of antimicrobial molecules, which has so far only been investigated on the laboratory scale.The value of HNTs is determined by the aspect ratio (the ratio of the length of the HNT to the diameter) and a lack of impurities. HNTs with a high aspect ratio and low levels of deleterious minerals are more highly sought after and are more valuable as they can be used in a wider range of applications.

The major companies include:

NaturalNano Inc.

I-Minerals

Applied Minerals

Segment by Type, the Halloysite Nanotubes (HNTs) market is segmented into

300 Mesh

600 Mesh

800 Mesh

1000 Mesh

Other

Segment by Application, the Halloysite Nanotubes (HNTs) market is segmented into

Drug Carrier

Electronic Parts

Personal Care Products

Plastic Industry