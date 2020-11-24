Coffee Flavoring Emulsion Market Size, Share, Development and Industry Overview by 2027

An emulsion is the mixture of immiscible liquids consists of liquid dispersed and continuous phases. It is a basic ingredient for the food & beverage industries and is widely used in several products. The emulsifiers are further used for the stabilization of the emulsions. The coffee flavoring emulsion is the basic oil-in-water type emulsion and is extracted from coffee beans followed by suspending coffee extracts in the water base. A coffee flavoring emulsion is mostly used as bakery emulsion for providing coffee flavor to the food products such as cakes, cookies, sweetbreads, pastries, frostings, glazes, fondants, ice creams, creams, and other confectionery items. They have wide application as a substitute for other extracts, which use alcohol base. The coffee emulsions are processed to be soluble in water and do not lose their flavor and bake out while the food product is being exposed to heat.

LorAnn Oils, Flavormatic Industries Inc., Cargill Inc., Sovereign Flavors, Bake King, Synergy Flavors, Xi’an Natural Field Bio- Technique Co. Ltd., OliveNation, WineStyle Inc., Watkins, Dunkin Donuts, CP Kelco.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the procurement of good quality coffee beansdue to the export and import restrictions in various countries.

The global supply chain has affected due to the transportation restrictions and lowered down the harvesting of coffee beans.

The distribution channels have shut down due to the lockdown scenario and have declined the sales of coffee flavoring emulsion products, in turn affecting the revenue of the coffee flavoring emulsion market. The food & beverage sector which relies on coffee emulsions for flavor has caused a decline in demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The coffee flavoring emulsion has created a new trend in the market as an alternative for the alcohol-based extracts and enhanced coffee-flavored products. Coffee is one of the most preferred beverage in the world and is consumed at a high rate daily, therefore there is an increase in the requirement of aromatic coffee flavors. The rise in awareness about new innovative products, surge in demand for coffee flavors, investment in advanced technology, investment in R&D, use of new extraction methods, aromatic coffee emulsions, coffee-flavored food products, increased used of water base emulsions instead of alcohol-based extracts, surge in health awareness, nutritional properties of coffee, variants of coffee beans, increase of coffee flavor baked products, and increased palatability of coffee-based products are the key drivers that lead the growth of the global coffee flavoring emulsion market. However, the traditional method of extraction, bitterness of coffee beans, quality of the raw material used, regulatory hurdles, and increased competition hinder the market growth.

The global coffee flavoring emulsion market trends are as follows:

Surging demand of coffee flavoring emulsions

Coffee flavoring emulsions are either extracted naturally or artificially derived from the coffee beans. They are recognized as food additives and safe for use in a limited amount in food products. The preparation of coffee extracts from the beans is done by microencapsulation and homogenization process by the use of natural stabilizers and then suspended in a water base. The use of coffee flavoring emulsion has increased in products such as coffee-flavored beverages, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, ice creams, yogurt, iced coffee, savory sauces and rubs, bakery, confectionery, and other products. They are also used in combination with other flavors in various food products to impart the blended and multi-flavor.

Coffee emulsions are available in various types of packaging such as pet plastic bottles and are supplied either for household or commercial use. They are manufactured by the processes which can retain the flavor and aromatic properties of the natural coffee beans in the emulsion and impart enhanced palatability to the food product.

LorAnn Oils, a key manufacturer of coffee flavoring emulsions are inclined towards producing the organic and natural coffee emulsions which is gluten-free, constituting of water base and packed in recyclable plastic bottles. Similarly, Synergy Flavors have launched the coffee emulsions produced from light roast coffee, medium roast coffee, dark roast coffee, and decaffeinated versions.

