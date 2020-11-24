Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Global radiofrequency ablation devices market would reach $3,785 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The disposable devices segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to lead throughout analysis period.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The cardiology application segment dominated the RFAD market due to the well-established adoption of radiofrequency devices to treat cardiac arrhythmias. RFA is one of the most widely used methods in the electrophysiology market with a success rate of over 90%, as per clinical trials. In cardiology, irrigated RF ablation catheters are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% due to their wide acceptability in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Key Findings of the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

Cardiology was the leading segment in 2015, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the analysis period.

Disposables dominated the market with over two-thirds of the total market share in 2015.

Radiofrequency ablation devices used for oncology is estimated to be the fastest growing segments.

Radiofrequency ablation devices market in Russia is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.3% and would reach $23 million by 2022.

is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.3% and would reach by 2022. Asia-Pacific market for radiofrequency ablation devices will be the fastest growing regional market.

The leading companies in Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Radiofrequency Ablation Devices products and services.

The report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge soon and positively impact the overall industry growth. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

North America is the largest market for radiofrequency ablation devices. Newest technologies having tremendous potential and precision are developed, tested, and launched in North America, thus making it a premier market for radiofrequency ablation devices. Europe was the second leading regional market with majority revenue contribution from Germany, U.K., and France.

