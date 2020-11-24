Synthetic Biology Market Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis And Opportunities To 2027

Global Synthetic biology market is forecast to reach $38.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2027). Europe occupies largest share in the global market and would hold-on to its position throughout 2027. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 46.4% from 2020 – 2027.

The world synthetic biology market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2015 to 2020 owing to its growing applications in drug & vaccine development, biofuel production and high demand for bio-based polymers & biochemical. Emerging applications across novel fields of research, such as agriculture and bioremediation are expected to further drive the market growth. Synthetic biology has gained popularity in hazardous waste cleanup initiatives through engineered microbes, which can degrade recalcitrant chemicals such as dioxins, pesticides or even radioactive compounds. Engineered crops, through synthetic biology, would bridge the gap between supply and demand globally. However, factors such as biosafety and biosecurity issues may hinder the market growth.

Key findings of the study:

Synthetic cells segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Synthetic oligos would continue to remain as the leading revenue generating segment, garnering around one fourth of the market share by 2020.

Microfluidics technology is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 32.5%.

Biofuels application segment is expected to register a highest CAGR of 24.2%.

Asia-Pacific bagged about 22% market share in 2015.

Competitive analysis of the companies reveals that most of the companies are concentrating on agreements followed by product launch for the expansion of their business. Synthetic biology is a novel technology and the value chain of a product manufacturing includes steps that require collaborative efforts by two or more companies. This is the key reason for agreements among the companies. Most of the agreements were related to the development of products for chemical industries, followed by biofuels and synthetic genes industries. Product launch holds second highest share in strategies adopted by key players accounting for about 32% of the strategic moves by key companies. Companies profiled in the report include BASF, GEN9 Inc., Algenol Biofuels, Codexis Inc., Gensript Corporation, Dupont, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, BioAmber, BioSearch Technologies, Inc., Origene Technologies, Inc. and Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Europe is estimated to be the highest revenue generator in the world synthetic biology market in 2015. North America and Europe, collectively, accounted for around two-thirds of the overall market in 2015, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The key companies profiled in the report are Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, DNA2.0, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Origene technologies, Scientific genomics Inc. Editas Medicine, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron, TeselaGen, Twist biosciences, Syntrox Inc., and others.

