Biomaterials Market Revenue, Key Players, Profit, Growth Factors, Regions And Applications, Industry Forecast By 2022

Onkar Suman, Healthcare Analyst at Allied Market Research says “The biomaterials market has piqued the interest of healthcare providers, owing to the wide array of biomaterials such as metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural types for treating a wide range of conditions and other biotechnological applications. The major factors driving the market include increase in incidence of cardiovascular, neurological, dental, and orthopedic disorders, rise in geriatric population, high demand for implantable devices, and advancement in medical technology and innovations by key players”. “Increasing usage of implantable products and growing awareness of biomaterials application in emerging economies have fueled the growth of the biomaterials market”. He further added

Key Findings of the Biomaterials Market

In 2015, metallic biomaterials segment contributed significantly to the revenue of the global market, and is projected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Among biomaterials, polymeric biomaterial segment is projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Tissue engineering is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of biomaterials market with CAGR of 35.6% during analysis period.

North America is the leading region in the global biomaterials market.

is the leading region in the global biomaterials market. North America and Europe jointly contributed over three-fourths share of the overall revenue in 2015.

and jointly contributed over three-fourths share of the overall revenue in 2015. Asia-Pacific biomaterials market is expected to be the fastest growing region during study period.

biomaterials market is expected to be the fastest growing region during study period. Chinese biomaterials market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Biomaterials end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The key players in this market have adopted product development & launch as their key strategies to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Furthermore, companies have collaborated with other key players to develop cost-effective and technologically efficient technologies to strengthen their market positions. The development of novel products with innovative technologies and acquisition of companies possessing innovative technologies are the top strategies adopted by leading players in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Royal DSM, Wright Medical Group N.V., Corbion N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Victrex plc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

