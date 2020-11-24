Macular Edema Market Growth Drivers, Product Value, and Volume Analysis By 2027

The treatment regimen adopted for diabetic macular edema has undergone changes since 1985 as laser photocoagulation therapy to post 2005 as intravitreal injections and implants of Anti-VEGF drugs. As per the research citing of American Academy of Ophthalmology report 2015, approximately 21 million people globally are suffering with diabetic macular edema.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2826

Increase in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes has increased the risk of diabetic macular edema, making it the major driver of the market. Furthermore, increased use of off-label drugs, such as Avastin (bevacizumab) by Roche, and the emergence of new drugs in the market further boost the market growth. Moreover, recently two drugs Ozurdex manufactured by Allergan and Lucentis developed by Roche and Novartis, which are used for the treatment of macular edema, received regulatory approvals, thus boosting the market growth. Furthermore, rise in funding for the R&D activities to tackle the burden of these chronic diseases by medical organizations and pharmaceuticals companies boosts the market.

As per the study conducted by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 284 million people, almost equivalent to half of the European population are suffering from visually impairments out of which 39 million of them are totally blind. These kinds of diseases in addition to the human aspects also carry significant social as well as economic impact. Medical organizations and pharmaceuticals companies are investing substantially into R&D, infrastructure and technology to tackle the burden of these chronic diseases. DME only affects a certain percentage of diabetic patients; its percentage is likely to grow in the coming years. The number of people suffering from diabetes in Europe is speculated to rise from 55.2 million in 2010 to 66.2 million by 2030, DME cases would increase proportionately. There are several anti VEGF compounds which are being manufactured and currently into research phase. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the emerging markets for DME treatment, as the diabetic population in the developing nations such as India, China and Indonesia are pacing up exponentially.

Send Enquiry on this report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2826

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major players, such as Acucela Inc., BCN Peptides, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc., Amakem NV, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Charlesson LLC., Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Coherus BioSciences, are also provided in this report.

Read More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/macular-edema-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com