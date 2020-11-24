Power System Analysis Software Market is expected to be worth US$10,245.6 mn by 2024

The power system analysis software market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future. The market is expected to reach an evaluation of US$10,245.6 mn by 2024, clocking a tremendous 12.6% CAGR during 2016-2024.

The rising demand for energy consumption, challenges related to regular maintenance of networks, and ability to predict growth in real-time are expected to drive growth. Major trends like intelligent transportation systems are expected to create new opportunities for revenue generation for players in the power system analysis software market.

Key Trends in the Power System Analysis Software Market