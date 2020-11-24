Neural Network Software Market is expected to reach US$26,021.1 mn by the end of 2025

The global neural network software market seems to be consolidated, as key players hold substantial number of share in the global market. Leading players in the market are engaged in research and development activities that will help in strengthening their position in the market. They are also diversifying their product offerings to compete strongly against their competitors and expand their presence in different geographies. For instance, a new research published by Google elaborates on how neural network works. This research will help the company to develop better understanding about the abilities and working of neural networks.

In this report, analysts have considered few top players operating in the global neural network software market. It includes Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Based on the statistical information given by Transparency Market Research, the global neural network software market is expected to reach US$26.02 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the market earned US$4.02 bn. Over the course of eight years from 2017 to 2025, the global neural network software market is expected to progress at staggering 22.9% CAGR.